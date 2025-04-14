Bohag Bihu is the annual celebration of the Assamese New Year that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state. Also known as Xaat Bihu, Bohag Bihu 2025 falls on April 14. This annual commemoration marks the beginning of the week-long New Year celebration across Assam. The BIhu festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement by the people of Assam. People often share Happy Bohag Bihu 2025 wishes and messages, Bohag Bihu images and wallpapers, Xaat Bihu 2025 greetings and Happy Assamese New Year pictures with family and friends.

Bohag Bihu is known for bringing the people from different native communities of Assam together to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of the state and all that it stands for. The celebration is marked by Bihu festival-centric events across the state. The most prominent of these celebrations is Guwahti's Rongali Utsav. The main goal of the Bohag Bihu celebration is to acknowledge and celebrate just how diverse the culture of Assam is. The celebration of Bohag Bihu is believed to have its roots in the Tibetan-Burman and Tai regions.

The celebration of Bohag Bihu is usually marked by attending one of the many local events that are organised to bring in the Assamese New Year as a community. As we celebrate Bihu 2025, here are some Happy Bohag Bihu 2025 wishes and messages, Bohag Bihu images and wallpapers, Xaat Bihu 2025 greetings and Happy Assamese New Year pictures that you can post online.

We hope that these greetings help add to the festivity and joy of Bohag Bihu. The celebration of various Bihu-related festivals are expected to begin on April 14 and go on till April 20. The celebration is also marked as the Hindu New Year in various other parts of the country and is referred to with different names like Baisakhi, Puthandu, Vishu, etc.

