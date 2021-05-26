Buddha Purnima (Vesak Day or Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Day), is a widely celebrated festival in Southeast Asia and Tibet and Mongolia. Vesak Day 2021 is being observed on May 26, 2021. The festival observes the birth of Lord Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. People celebrate the festival by sharing Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 images, HD wallpapers, greetings and messages with friends and loved ones. In this article, we bring you a special list of Buddha Purnima wishes in Marathi, Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha images, Buddha Jayanti 2021 Marathi messages and more for free download online.

Gautama Buddha's birthday is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. However, it was officially decided that Vesak would be celebrated as Buddha's birthday during the first conference of the World Fellowship of Buddhists held in Sri Lanka in 1950. Buddhists wear white clothes and offer prayers in front of the Lord Buddha statue.

As we celebrate Buddha Purnima 2021, here's a list of wishes, greetings and messages to send to your family and friends on the special occasion. And this is a specially-curated list with Buddha Purnima 2021 messages in Marathi, Vesak 2021 wishes and greetings in Marathi, images and wallpapers.

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Saranam Gacchami…Dhamam Saranam Gacchami…Sangham Saranam Gacchami…Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam! Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada!! Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim!! Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Sharanam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum! Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Celebrate Buddha Purnima by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones by clicking here. We wish you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima 2021; stay safe, stay indoors and enjoy the festive day with your family.

