Happy Buddha Purnima 2021! To celebrate Vesak we have some of the best wishes and messages for you. The full moon date of Vaishakh month holds great importance in both Hinduism and Buddhism. Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was born on Vaishakh Purnima Tithi, hence it is also known as Buddha Purnima. This year Vaishakha Purnima or Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 26, Wednesday. The full moon date of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month starts on Tuesday, May 25 at 08:29 pm, which will remain on Wednesday, May 26, at 04:43 in the evening. Meanwhile, if you are looking to download Happy Vesak Day 2021 images and HD wallpapers to send across to your friends and loved ones we have your back! You can download Vesak Day images from below along with WhatsApp stickers and GIF greetings to celebrate Buddha Purnima for free.

As we celebrate Vesak Day 2021, we bring you greetings and messages that you may send to your family and friends on the birthday of Lord Gautama Buddha. You can send Buddha Jayanti wishes via WhatsApp, which is the most commonly used platform these days. You can also share these Happy Vesak Day 2021 messages, HD images, and wallpapers on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Grateful Towards Life. Here's Wishing You a Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Buddha Purnima's Full Moon Today Remove the Darkness of Ignorance From Our Lives and Guide Us to the Path of Peace and Enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to You.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In the Burst of Illumination, He Discovered the Meaning of Existence. And Thus Became Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Vesak Day 2021 GIF

Happy Vesak Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Celebrate Vesak Day 2021 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones by clicking here. We wish you all a very Happy Vesak Day 2021, stay safe, stay indoors and enjoy the festive day with your family.

The fast of Vaishakh Purnima will be observed on May 26 and Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on this day. This year, two auspicious yogs (holy timings) will take place on the day of Vaishakha Purnima. On May 25, Shiva Yoga night will start from 10. 52. And on the next day on May 26 morning, the auspicious hours will begin from 6 in the morning to 01. Both are called Siddhartha Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga. According to religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu and Chandra Dev are worshiped on the full moon day. On this day people also observe a full moon fast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).