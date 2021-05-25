Buddha Purnima 2021 Images: Buddha Purnima is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Buddhist community. It is on this day, Gautama Buddha – founder of Buddhism – was born. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 26, i.e., Wednesday. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak, Visakha, etc. People celebrate the life, achievements, and teachings of Gautam Buddha in high regard. Buddhists around the world convey their festive regards while sharing the most popular images of Buddha Purnima wishes and greetings. If you are searching for the newest collection of Buddha Purnima 2021 pictures and wallpapers, then you have reached the right place.

It is believed that it is on this day in history, i.e., Buddha Purnima, Gautam Buddha was born, attained enlightenment, and passed away 18 years away on the same day. To pay homage and respect to his great soul, people can share the latest Buddha Purnima 2021 HD images and wallpapers through WhatsApp, Snapchat, Telegram, Instagram, Hike, Signal, and other popular chat apps.

As per the Gregorian calendar, the occasion of Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day during May. Buddha Purnima is also known as Vaishakhi Jayanti, Saka Dawa, Buddha Purnima. People can spread festive vibes on social media by sharing trending Buddha Purnima 2021 HD wallpapers and images on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Pinterest.

People send across Buddha Purnima videos to mark the celebrations of the day. If you are thinking the same, you are in for a delight. All you have to do is save these popular Buddha Purnima 2021 HD pictures and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can upload the trending Buddha Purnima 2021 videos on YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Roposo, Moj, Chingari, and other video-sharing platforms.

Individuals can find the cutest and creative Buddha Purnima stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which can be sent on their respective platforms. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most popular and amazing Buddha Purnima 2021 pictures and HD wallpapers, which you will love sharing with your loved ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are What We Think. All That We Are Arises With Our Thoughts. With Our Thoughts, We Make the World. Happy Buddha Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: Peace Comes From Within. Do Not Seek It Without. Happy Buddha Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: All That We Are Is the Result of What We Have Thought. Happy Buddha Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: No One Saves Us But Ourselves. No One Can and No One May. We Ourselves Must Walk the Path. Happy Buddha Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember Our Dear Lord Buddha on This Auspicious Day. Happy Buddha Purnima. Happy Buddha Purnima!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Three Things Cannot Be Long Hidden: The Sun, the Moon, and the Truth. - Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!

It was in the year 1999, the United Nations recognised the Day of Vesak to acknowledge how Buddhism has contributed to the world’s culture and heritage. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Buddha Purnima 2021. We wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima and Happy Vesak.

