Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday

Buddha Purnima commemorates the birthday of Gautama Buddha. It is the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar and an important festival for the Buddhist community. Buddhist Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on May 7. Buddha Purnima is also referred to as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti. Although Buddhists regard every full moon as sacred, the one falling in the month of Vaisakh has special significance because on this day Buddha was born. Gautama Buddha in his life attained nirvana (enlightenment), and attained parinirvana (nirvana after the death of the body) when he died. This year due to coronavirus pandemic, Buddha Purnima has to be celebrated indoors. But if you are looking for Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 HD Images, Buddha Purnima greetings and Happy Vesak Day HD wallpapers. We will also help you with WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings, text messages, GIFs and wallpapers to celebrate the birthday of Gautama Buddha. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Vesak Greetings, HD Images, SMS and Messages to Share Ahead of Gautama Buddha's Birthday.

Shakyamuni Buddha was the son of the king of the Shakyas, a small clan whose kingdom was located at the foothills of the Himalayas, south of what is now central Nepal. Shakya of Shakyamuni is taken from the name of this tribe and ‘muni’ means sage or saint. Buddha’s family name was Gautama which means Best Cow and his given name was Siddhartha i.e. goal achieved. The eight spokes of Buddha’s Dharma wheel symbolise the noble eightfold path of Buddhism.

The exact date of Buddha's Birthday primarily falls in Baisakh month of the Buddhist calendar and the Bikram Sambat Hindu calendar. This is the reason behind the term Vesak. On Vesak, Buddha idols are worshipped as well as prayer meets are held. Devotees visit Buddhist shrines, recite Buddhist scriptures and take part in religious discussions and group meditations. On Buddha Purnima, people usually dress in white clothes and give out kheer. The sweet dish is distributed on this festive day because Gautam Buddha was offered kheer on his birthday by a woman whose name was Sujata. Since then, it has become a tradition. Unfortunately, this year due to coronavirus, rituals have to be performed indoor. As social gatherings will not take place on Buddha Purnima 2020, you can reach out to your loved ones by sending out Happy Buddha Purnima greetings, messages and quotes. You can download WhatsApp stickers, Buddha Purnima 2020 GIFs from below.

