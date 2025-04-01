Chaiti Chhath Puja is an essential and spiritually enriching festival that is observed with great enthusiasm across various states in North India, particularly Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Celebrated in Chaitra month (March-April), this festival is dedicated to honouring the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess symbolising fertility and well-being. Chaiti Chhath 2025 holds deep significance as a time for devotees to show gratitude to the Sun for its vital role in sustaining life on Earth. This festival is marked by elaborate rituals emphasising purity, deep devotion and a harmonious relationship with nature. Spanning four days, Chaiti Chath Puja 2025 involves fasting, ritual bathing in sacred rivers or lakes and prayer offerings at dawn and dusk. This year, Chaiti Chhath Puja begins from April 1 and the last day of the festival will be observed on April 4, 2025. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Chhath Puja Rituals

The festival begins with 'Nahay Khay', a cleansing ritual where devotees take a bath in a river or other sacred water body, purifying themselves in preparation for the days of fasting and worship ahead. On the second day, known as 'Kharna', participants observe a 24-hour fast, preparing a special prasad of rice kheer, roti and fruits offered to the Sun God in the evening.

Chaiti Chhath Puja Celebrations

The third day, considered the central day of the festival, is called ‘Chhath.’ On this day, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, gathering at water bodies like rivers or ponds to offer prayers to the setting Sun, expressing gratitude for its life-giving energy and seeking blessings for prosperity. The final day of the celebration, ‘Ushad’, begins early in the morning as worshipers gather once again at the water’s edge to offer their prayers to the rising Sun, completing the four-day cycle of rituals and closing the festivities.

The significance of Chaiti Chhath Puja extends beyond religious rituals. It embodies deep lessons about patience, devotion and the vital role of nature in sustaining life. The act of offering prayers during sunrise and sunset reflects a reverence for the natural cycles of the world, symbolising life's continuous rhythms.

