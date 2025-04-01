Whether you are a resident or traveller, being aware of the dry days in India in 2025 is essential to plan your social gatherings and make the most of your time while respecting the regulations. For those who plan to purchase liquor in April 2025, it is essential to be aware of the dry days. Each month of the year brings dry days, with holidays depending on religious, cultural or government events. The restrictions often coincide with national holidays and election days. Much like every other month, April typically has several significant events. Hence, understanding the dry days in advance is essential. The sale of alcohol in liquor stores, pubs, bars and restaurants is banned nationwide on these designated dry days. In the article below, get a full calendar with Dry Days in April 2025 with festival and event dates to avoid any inconveniences. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale.

What is a Dry Day?

Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. They are observed for several reasons, including religious observances, national holidays, and specific events. While the sale of liquor on these days is prohibited, consumption is not necessarily banned.

In April 2025, dry days include Ram Navami and Good Friday, among other holidays. To help you with the detailed list of dry days, we bring you a complete calendar. Dry Days in Mumbai 2025 List With Festival & Event Dates.

Dry Days in April 2025 With Festivals and Event Dates

Dates Days Festivals/ Events April 6 Sunday Ram Navami April 10 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 14 Monday Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 Friday Good Friday

It must be noted that dry days are not always the same across the countries. On specific events, they may take place on different dates, depending on the festival or event. To know the exact dates of dry days in India, it is best to check with local authorities in advance or refer to the government guidelines issued by the state excise department. Now that you are aware of the dry days detailed calendar, plan your holidays accordingly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).