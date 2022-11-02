The last lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year 2022 will occur on November 8 and according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), we won’t witness a total lunar eclipse after this for the next three years. In 2022, the first lunar eclipse took place on May 16. A total lunar eclipse or full Chandra Grahan is when the Sun, Earth and the Moon have aligned in a way that the Moon goes through the shadow of the Earth. When the moon during this time enters the darkest part of Earth’s shadow or Umbra, it gets a reddish hue. The period preceding a solar or lunar eclipse is called Sutak, and the Sutak Kaal begins usually nine hours before the actual eclipse. Hindus believe that this period is inauspicious and prefer to stay indoors and avoid starting any new work during this time. This eclipse will also coincide with the observance of Dev Deepavali in India. For Chandra Grahan 2022, here’s everything about the date, visibility in India, Sutak timing and significance of the lunar eclipse. Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Significance to Holy Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

Chandra Grahan 2022 Visibility and Timing

The next total lunar eclipse won’t be visible till March 14, 2025. In India, the lunar eclipse would be visible in the country’s eastern cities like Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata and Siliguri. People in Delhi will be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse. On November 8, Chandra Grahan Sutak will start at 9.21 am and go on till 6.18 pm, according to Drik Panchang. For children, sick people and old people, Sutak starts at 2.48 pm and ends at 6.18 pm. The timings will differ for various regions and the lunar eclipse will begin with the moonrise.

Chandra Grahan Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, a Chandra Grahan occurs when the demon God Rahu holds the Sun and the Moon by the mouth. This celestial event is believed to emit a lot of negative energy since Rahu is a demon, and therefore, people avoid eating, sleeping and starting something new during this time period. People are also afraid of watching all eclipses with the naked eye and prefer to stay indoors during this time.

