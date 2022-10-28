Known as the 'Diwali of Gods', Dev Deepawali is the festival of Kartik Poornima that is celebrated with incredible joy and happiness in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is observed on the full moon of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar and usually falls fifteen days after the Diwali festival in India. Also called Dev Diwali, Dev Deepawali 2022 will be celebrated on November 7, Monday. On this day, the riverfront of the Ganga is lit with millions of earthen lamps to welcome the Hindu Gods that are believed to descend to earth to bathe in the Ganges. Houses are decorated with oil lamps and rangolis to mark the significance of this auspicious day. Below, know everything about the Dev Deepawali 2022 date and Shubh Muhurat. From significance to holy rituals for Diwali to Gods, get complete details about the Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

As mentioned, Dev Diwali is celebrated on the full-moon night of Kartik month, which comes after the Diwali fortnight. Dev Deepawali 2022 falls on November 7, Monday. The Purnima Tithi begins at 04:15 PM on November 7, 2022, and ends at 04:31 PM on November 8, 2022. However, temples in Varanasi will observe the grand celebration and Maha Aarti during the Pradoshakal Dev Deepawali Muhurat that falls between 05:14 PM to 07:49 PM on November 7. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Significance of Dev Diwali

Dev Deepawali is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva's victory over three powerful demons: Vidyunmali, Tarakakasha, and Viryavana, together known as Tripurasura. Therefore, the festival is also known as 'Tripurotsav' or 'Tripurari Purnima', which falls on the day of Kartik Purnima. Such a massive feat is, therefore, celebrated with great pomp when all the Gods revel in the celebration of Lord Shiva's victory. The long-considered city of Shiva, Varanasi, is decked with lights and decorations to mark the holy day with celebrations and festivities taking place along the Ghats of Ganga with grandeur and enthusiasm.

Dev Deepawali Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning to perform 'Kartik Snan' by taking a holy dip in the Ganges. Deepdan, or the offering of oil lamps, is observed to seek the blessings of Goddess Ganga on this religious day. It is followed by the Ganga Aarti, 24 priests perform that along with 24 girls who indulge in the holy celebrations for the day. On this festive occasion, houses are lit with lamps; rangolis are drawn at the entrance and firecrackers are also burnt to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. In the evening, a vast procession of the deities is taken out on the streets, with dances and other performances taking place at notable places on Dev Deepawali. Bhajans and soulful hymns are sung to observe the traditional day with complete devotion. The Dev Diwali festival also coincides with Guru Nanak Jayanti and the Jain light festival. Happy Dev Diwali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).