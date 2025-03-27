Cheti Chand is a vibrant festival celebrated by the Sindhi community to mark the New Year and honour Jhulelal, the revered deity of water and protector of humanity. Observed on the second day of the Chaitra month, this auspicious occasion symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and gratitude for life’s blessings. The festival is marked by processions, prayers, and rituals, with devotees offering food, flowers, and prayers to Jhulelal. It is also a time for community gatherings, cultural performances, and charity, reflecting the Sindhi values of unity, devotion, and goodwill. To celebrate Cheti Chand 2025 on March 30, we bring you colourful rangoli patterns and pookalam designs that you create at home on Jhulelal Jayanti.

Making rangoli on Cheti Chand is a cherished tradition that adds a vibrant and spiritual touch to the celebrations. These intricate patterns, created with coloured powders, flowers, and rice, are crafted at the entrances of homes or community spaces to welcome positivity and prosperity. Common motifs include sacred symbols like the kalash, diyas, fish (representing Jhulelal), and lotuses, all of which hold deep cultural and spiritual significance for the Sindhi community. As you celebrate Cheti Chand 2025, here are easy and beautiful rangoli designs for Cheti Chand.

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Beautiful Pookalam Rangoli:

Watch Video of Colourful Rangoli:

Watch Video of Floral Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Jhulelal Jayanti Rangoli:

Cheti Chand rangoli designs often emphasise themes of water, as the festival is dedicated to Jhulelal, the deity of water. Waves, fish, and blue-coloured patterns are commonly incorporated into the designs to symbolize the importance of water and its life-sustaining power. Bright and festive colours such as red, yellow, orange, and green are also used to depict joy, harmony, and new beginnings, aligning with the essence of the festival. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, creating rangoli during Cheti Chand is a way to bring families and communities together in celebration. The process of designing and filling in the patterns fosters a sense of unity and devotion. It is believed that these vibrant creations attract divine blessings and good fortune, making rangoli an integral part of the Cheti Chand festivities and a reflection of the Sindhi culture’s rich heritage.

