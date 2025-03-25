Cheti Chand 2025 will be observed on Sunday, March 30. It is a significant festival celebrated by the Sindhi community to mark the beginning of the Sindhi New Year. Observed on the second day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar (March-April), it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, the community’s revered deity and protector. The festival is a symbol of hope, prosperity, and unity among Sindhis worldwide. To celebrate the Sindhi New Year, we bring you Cheti Chand 2025 wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti images, WhatsApp greetings, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages.

Cheti Chand begins with prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Jhulelal, who is considered an incarnation of Varuna, the God of Water. Devotees visit temples, light diyas, and sing devotional songs like “Baharana Sahib” to honor the deity. A special ritual called “Baharana Sahib” involves immersing a symbolic offering consisting of a water pot, coconut, and other items into a water body, signifying gratitude to Varuna for blessings and protection. As you celebrate Cheti Chand 2025, share these Cheti Chand 2025 wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti images, WhatsApp greetings, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Cheti Chand is also a time for communal celebrations, with processions, cultural programs, and feasts. Sindhi delicacies such as “dal pakwan,” “sai bhaji,” and “sweet seero” are prepared and shared with family and friends. The festival fosters a sense of togetherness as the community gathers to celebrate their heritage and express gratitude for the year’s blessings. Historically, Cheti Chand is believed to have originated during a time of distress when Lord Jhulelal appeared to protect the Sindhi people. It represents the triumph of good over evil and the importance of faith and perseverance. For Sindhis, Cheti Chand is more than a New Year celebration—it is a reaffirmation of their cultural identity and a time to seek blessings for prosperity, peace, and harmony.

