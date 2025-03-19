Cheti Chand, celebrated by the Sindhi community in both India and Pakistan, marks an important occasion in the Hindu calendar. Cheti Chand 2025 will fall on Sunday, March 30, and it is observed on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, just after festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The celebration commemorates the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal, the revered patron saint of Sindhis. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Nowruz and Other Important Dates, Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Cheti Chand 2025 - Date & Shubh Muhurat

For 2025, the auspicious time for Cheti Chand is from 06:50 PM to 08:02 PM, lasting for 1 hour and 12 minutes. This specific time is considered the most beneficial for performing rituals and offering prayers.

Significance of Cheti Chand

Cheti Chand marks the first appearance of the moon following the no moon day (Amavasya) of Chaitra month, making it a day of spiritual renewal. This day is also known for the visibility of the New Moon, signifying the end of darkness and the beginning of a new lunar cycle.

The primary purpose of Cheti Chand is to honor Jhulelal, also known as Ishtadeva Uderolal. Saint Jhulelal is believed to have been born in the 10th century in Sindh, a region that was then under the rule of the Sumra dynasty. The Sumras were known for their religious tolerance, but during this period, the Sindhi Hindus faced threats from a tyrant named Mirkshah, who demanded that they either convert to Islam or face death. It was during this time that Jhulelal, revered for his miracles and divine powers, appeared to protect the Sindhi Hindus and guide them in their faith. Hindu Nav Varsh or Hindu New Year 2025 Date: When Is Vikram Samvat 2082 Starting? Here Is the Calendar for Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa or Ugadi.

Saint Jhulelal is celebrated for his miracles, and he is believed to have answered the prayers of the Sindhi people, helping them overcome adversity and live in peace. On Cheti Chand, Sindhi communities come together to offer prayers, sing devotional songs, and celebrate the teachings and life of their beloved patron saint.

Cheti Chand is a day of religious significance and cultural unity for the Sindhi community. It is a time to celebrate the birth of Saint Jhulelal, honour his miraculous deeds, and embrace the new year with devotion, hope, and faith. Whether through prayers, rituals, or community events, Cheti Chand serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Sindhi people.

