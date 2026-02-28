Mumbai, February 28: In a major step to support retired defence personnel, Indian Railways and Indian Army have jointly launched a new framework to enhance post retirement employment opportunities for ex servicemen and ex Agniveers. The initiative aims to create a structured support system and raise awareness about career prospects in the Railways for armed forces personnel completing their service.

Reservation Policy for Ex Servicemen and Ex Agniveers

Under the policy, ex servicemen are entitled to:

10 percent reservation in Level 2 and above posts

20 percent reservation in Level 1 posts

For ex Agniveers, the framework provides:

5 percent reservation in Level 2 and above posts

10 percent reservation in Level 1 posts

In 2024 and 2025 alone, as many as 14,788 posts were reserved for ex servicemen under this rule, highlighting the scale of the initiative. RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Underway for 22,195 Posts, Know How To Apply Online Till March 2 at rrbapply.gov.in.

Recruitment of Pointsmen on Contract Basis

Currently, the Railways is recruiting ex servicemen as Pointsmen on a contractual basis. While permanent recruitment is conducted through Railway Recruitment Boards and Railway Recruitment Centres, this hiring drive is an interim measure until regular recruitment processes are completed.

More than 5,000 Level 1 posts are under process across District and Zonal Divisions. So far, nine Divisions have signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Indian Army to streamline the hiring of Pointsmen. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at sbi.co.in, Here’s How To Download.

Focus on Skill Sharing and Strategic Coordination

The framework goes beyond employment generation. It also promotes skill sharing and strategic coordination between the Railways and the Army. Soldiers often retire at a relatively young age, bringing valuable operational and managerial experience that can strengthen railway operations.

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers are recruited up to the age of 21 and serve for four years. If not absorbed permanently, they complete their tenure by 25. Other soldiers generally retire in their mid 30s or 40s depending on rank, while officers typically retire in their mid to late 50s.

This collaboration between Indian Railways and the Indian Army is expected to provide stable career pathways for thousands of trained and disciplined personnel, ensuring their smooth transition into civilian roles while strengthening the national transport network.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Outlook Money), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

