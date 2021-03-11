Many Maratha heroes have sacrificed their lives to save Hindutva and one of them the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shri Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Bhonsale. He was born on May 14 1657 to his mother Soyarabai. After the death of Shivaji Maharaj, on April 3, 1680, Sambhaji established the Hindu Empire and took over. Today is the day of the sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Shivaji's son-in-law, Dharmaveer, Swarajya Rakshakarte, Sanskrit language Pandit and many others. Sambhaji Maharaj was an extraordinary personality who was a devout Hindu and clearly refused to convert despite enduring unspeakable atrocities. Sambhaji Maharaj maintained Swarajya for 9 consecutive years after Shivaji Maharaj by exerting unwavering courage, unparalleled prowess, extraordinary bravery and efforts.

He defeated the Mughals, Adilshahs, Siddi, the Portuguese and the internal enemies. It is said that Sambhaji Maharaj played an important role in shaping the Maratha Kingdom. His path to the throne after his father's death was a tough one, but he held his values high. He and 25 of his advisors were captured by the Mughal forces of Muqarrab Khan in a skirmish at Sangameshwar in February 1689.

Sambhaji was then tortured and executed by Aurangazeb. Sambhaji was killed on March 11, 1689, at the age of 31, reportedly by tearing him apart from the front and back with wagh nakh (metal 'tiger claws') and beheading with an axe at Tulapur on the banks of the Bhima river, near Pune. To remember the valour of the brave Maratha hero, here are some of the messages and quotes in Marathi that you can share:

After the death of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort in 1680, the Maratha Empire was in danger again. The throne had also become a victim of the eyes of foreigners without the king due to family differences. But his son Sambhaji achieved great achievements in the interest of Hindu society in his short lifetime, for which every Hindu is grateful to him.

