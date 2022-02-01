Chinese New Year is the most important festival that is celebrated widely in China. The festival celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The celebration lasts up to 16 days starting from 1st February. First comes the 'Little Year' which starts from 24th January and lasts up to New Year's eve i.e till 31st January. Then the official Chinese New Year begins which is known as the 'Spring Festival' that ends on 11th February. The festival comes to its climax by 'Lantern Festival' which is celebrated on 15th February. The Lantern Festival symbolizes reunions and it’s also a time of socializing and freedom. Lucky Fruits For Chinese New Year 2022: From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy.

The Chinese New Year is associated with various traditions and rituals. The festival was traditionally a time to honor deities as well as ancestors. Each year has an animal sign in the Chinese Zodiac, which is based on the Moon and has a 12-year cycle. There are in total 12 animal signs - Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. The year 2022 is the Year Of The Tiger. To celebrate the Lunar Year, we have curated Happy Chinese New Year 2022 wishes, joyous quotes, messages for Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram, and vibrant colour photos for WhatsApp status. Chinese New Year 2022 Lucky Food: From Spring Rolls to Longevity Noodles, 5 Cuisines To Make During Reunion Dinner For Glad Tidings And Good Fortune (Watch Videos).

Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes

Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Chinese New Year WhatsApp Message Reads : Happy Chinese New Year. Wish You Good Health and Much Success in 2022!

Colourful Image For Chinese New Year 2022 Greeting

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Chinese New Year 2022 HD Image Reads: May Good Luck and Success Always Follow You Wherever You Go. Wishing You in the Year of Tiger!

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Wishes

Chinese New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Facebook Status Reads: Wishing You Abundant Luck, Wealth, and Opportunities in the Coming Year! Happy Chinese New Year!

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Quotes

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Telegram Status Reads: May This New Year Be Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Many Precious Moments With Your Loved Ones. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 HD Wallpapers

Chinese New Year 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! May Good Fortune Never Leave Your Doorstep and Keep Blessing You!

Like many holidays, the Chinese Lunar New Year is best spent with family and friends. Before the new year celebration was established, ancient Chinese gathered and celebrated the end of harvest in autumn. Enjoy the festival by sharing love, happiness, and warm greetings with your loved ones.

