Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year is the most widely celebrated Chinese holiday across the sphere. The event is basically divided into three parts: Little Year, Spring Festival, and Lantern Festival. Little Year is the preparation for New Year, which will start on January 24th, 2022, and last until New Year's Eve i.e 31st January. Then comes the Spring Festival, when the Chinese New Year begins officially. It will begin on February 1st, 2022, and will end on February 11th. The Chinese New Year comes to its climax on Lantern Festival, celebrated on February 15th, 2022.

Regional customs and traditions vary widely but share the same theme i.e seeing out the old year and welcoming in the luck and prosperity of a New Year. We have listed some long-established Chinese rituals and customs that people have been following for ages for distinct reasons. Chinese New Year 2022 Date and Significance: Know Zodiac Sign for the New Year and CNY Customs, Rituals and Traditions.

1. Red Pockets

There is something magical about a red pocket or a red envelope. The money in the pocket is known as "yā suì qián" in Chinese which literally means 'lucky money' or 'money to anchor the New Year'. By giving the money to children, elders are hoping to pass on a year of good fortune and blessings.

2. Importance Of Ancestors

A day before the Chinese New Year, many people visit the graves of their ancestors and offer them sacrifices before the family reunion dinner. Chinese people believe that they are letting their ancestors eat first and moreover on New Year's eve an extra glass is kept at the dinner table for the ancestral soul. Lucky Fruits For Chinese New Year 2022: From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy.

3. Decorate With Red Things To Invite Good Fortune

People give their residential space a thorough cleaning before the Spring Festival and plant flowers and kumquat fruit trees for good luck. On top of that people hang red lanterns, couplets written on red paper, and the character 'fu' which means good fortune, on red paper.

4. Significance Of New Clothes

During the Spring Festival which is a period of growth and new beginnings, wearing new clothes is auspicious and can protect you from evil spirits.

Chinese New Year dates are dictated by the Chinese lunisolar calendar, so it is celebrated on a different date in January or February each year. Apart from the above-mentioned rituals Lion and Dragon dances are widely seen in the streets of China to bring prosperity and good luck. Historically, celebrating Lunar New Year in China was meant to pray for good blessings on farming in the New Year.

Watch: All About Chinese New Year 2022, And How To Celebrate It

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).