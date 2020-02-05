Chocolate Day 2020 Gifts: Ditch Sweets! Quirky Gift Ideas for You Partner to Celebrate Valentine's Week

Chocolate Day Gifts (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Undoubtedly the best day of the Valentine's Day week has to be the third day after rose day and propose day because it involves chocolates. How can any day match up to that? Chocolate day, as the name goes, is celebrated by giving chocolates to the person you love. For those who don't know, the whole week from February 7 to 14 is celebrated as Valentine's week as a run down to Valentine's day. Love birds celebrate Valentine's week schedule starting with Rose Day, then Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.Cho

While the tradition involves exchanging all kinds of chocolates on this day, you can go a little off-track this year and gift your partner other chocolate-themed gifts. However, if you want this chocolate day to stand out, why not ditch the chocolates and gift something that your partner will remember for a long time. Check out some of the options:

Chocolate-Flavoured Liquor (18+)

Why not purchase a quality liquor in chocolate flavour for your partner instead of chocolates. The two of you can spend a nice evening together.

Chocolate-Making Classes/Workshop

There is nothing more interesting that learning a new craft. Instead of gifting just chocolates the two of you can enrol yourself in a chocolate-making workshop. You'll both have a good time and learn something new.

Chocolate Spa

A relaxing spa day beats everything. Goa ahead and book your partner some good spa time. You can also buy am at-home spa kit for Chocolate day.

Take your love for chocolates, a notch higher this chocolate day. A gift is a way of saying that you care and, it need not be something grand, in fact, something as simple as a flower can change someone's mood. So, just go ahead and make the most out of this day!