World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7, and people from all across the globe celebrate this special day. Well, celebrating World Chocolate Day is a sweet reminder for everyone of how a simple treat can bring joy, comfort, and connection across the globe. It all depends on your preference, whether you like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or white chocolate. Any chocolate has a magical way of lifting moods and creating moments of happiness. Also, celebrating World Chocolate Day is not just about eating delicious chocolates. But this day is all about cooking chocolates at home, like classic chocolate fudge, chocolate mug cake, chocolate oats, energy balls, and more. So, ahead of World Chocolate Day 2025, we bring you easy-to-make and simple healthy chocolates at home. Healthy Monsoon Recipes: From Corn & Spinach Stir Fry to Moong Dal Chilla – 5 Easy-To-Cook Dishes (Watch Videos).

Chocolate Oats Energy Balls

The first simple chocolate recipe is chocolate oat energy balls. All you need is oats, cocoa powder, honey, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. Mix them all together, form them into a ball, and refrigerate them for 10–15 minutes. Monsoon 2025 Recipes: From Moong Dal Khichdi To Crispy Onion Pakoras, Crispy and Cozy Meals To Enjoy the Rainy Weather and Satisfy Your Cravings.

Watch Video To Make Chocolate Oats Energy Balls:

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

The second chocolate recipe is chocolate-covered strawberries. To make this recipe, you need fresh strawberries, melted chocolate, sprinkles, or crushed nuts. Dip the strawberries into the melted chocolate and add toppings like crushed nuts. Please keep them in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Watch Video To Make Chocolate-Covered Strawberries:

Mini Chocolate Lava Cake

The third chocolate recipe is a mini chocolate lava cake. You need dark chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, and flour to make this one. Mix all of them in a bowl. Then, put the mixture in the ramekins, paste it, and bake for 10–12 minutes.

Watch Video To Make Mini Chocolate Lava Cake:

Chocolate Mug Cake

The fourth recipe is a chocolate mug cake. To make it, you need flour, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, baking powder, and oil. Mix all of them in a mug and microwave for 1–2 minutes.

Watch Video To Make Chocolate Mug Cake:

Classic Chocolate Fudge

The last chocolate recipe is classic chocolate fudge. Take condensed milk, dark chocolate, butter, and vanilla extract. Melt all the ingredients in a pan over low heat and then pour them into a lined tray. After that, keep them in the refrigerator for 20 minutes, then cut them into squares.

Watch Video To Make Classic Chocolate Fudge:

World Chocolate Day is the perfect excuse to spread smiles with fresh, healthy, and tasty homemade goodies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).