Tis the season of holidays! The end of the year brings in so many festivals for people across the countries. There is the famous Jewish festival, Hanukkah, after that, the celebration of Christmas will arrive and while we are still at the hangover, New Year 2021 will ring in. The holiday season this year will be unlikely, and much like all the other events in 2020, Christmas and New Year too will be marked virtually. Following the safety protocols, we will celebrate the holiday season. Since there are only a few days left for Christmas 2020 and New Year 2021, there is lesser time to decide on what to gift to your special ones. While there are a lot of options available online, adding your own personal touch to the Christmas and New Year presents, is something very memorable. This is why, we bring you quick Christmas and New Year DIY gift ideas. From Minibar in a jar to colourful plant holders, here are five homemade presents you can gift to your loved ones to enjoy the holiday season 2020-21.

1. Grazing Platter

A grazing platter is a lot like a cheese board or charcuterie board, loaded with small bites. These platters often are filled with meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit, olives and dips. And there is no set ‘right.’ What could be more of a treat than preparing this special grazing platter as a surprise gift for a Christmas Eve?

2. Minibar in a Jar

This is a cute gift idea for your best friend, with whom you may not be able to drink a lot and pass out, and wake up on the New Year day! But that does not mean you both cannot enjoy booze. Get a big mason jar and fill it with miniature booze bottles. Pack it nicely before surprising your BFF with your very own minibar and ensure the last day of 2020 goes off with a bang, even though you are celebrating it virtually.

3. Plant Holders

Plant holders and vases are a thing now. They add so much beauty to a home. Keeping it on the coffee table, dining table, study table, etc. brings a positive vibe. So, opt for this easy and creative DIY New Year gift idea. In a plain plant holder, bring on your creativity and imagination, add a beautiful plant, and gift it to your loved ones.

4. Face Masks

They may not be the most glamorous gifts, but everyone needs one right now! If you know how to stitch, make face masks for your closed ones and present it as a cute Christmas 2020 gift.

5. Lip Balms

Yes, you can easily make one. Winter season makes the skin dry and leaves the lips chapped. Lip balm can keep it moisturised. To make one at home, all you need is coconut oil, raw and unrefined shea butter, pellets, essential oils like lavender, orange, rose, peppermint, or grapefruit, and a slider top tin containers. We have also added a video for you to know more details.

This year, Christmas and New Year gifts are special more than ever. Maybe the recipient is someone you have not been able to see, or someone you want to show has been in your thoughts. Make it memorable, no matter whoever you are gifting. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).