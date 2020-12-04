Christmas is around the corner and preparations are in full swing. One of the main elements of Christmas celebrations is the tree that people set up in the home. Family members come together and contribute to the preparations, especially decorating the tree. It's such a joy when families together engage to make the festivity a grand occasion. As people decorate their homes for Christmas 2020, we bring to you decorations' items list and decor ideas in which you can set up your house for the season. Remember red, green and white is the theme for the season! Christmas 2020: Treasure Hunt to Decorated Walls, 5 Ways to Surprise Your Children With Gifts This Festive Season.

December 25 celebrates the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. It is celebrated by following various customs, traditions and practices in different countries. Putting up the Christmas tree and decorating it, is an integral part of the celebrations everywhere. While COVID-19 would have curtailed celebrations, don't let it take away your festive spirit and celebrate the day with your near and dear ones. Here are a few decorative items to add to your Christmas decor and celebrate the occasion grandly. Christmas 2020 Decorations at White House: US First Lady Melania Trump Unveils Lavish Decorations for the Festive Season With ‘America the Beautiful’ As Theme.

1. Crafty Leaf Garland

Having these beautiful leaf garlands accentuates the look and feel of the house. You can make them on your own or get it online. If you are going for dark coloured leaves, then pairing it on white curtains would look nice.

2. Christmas Door Wreaths

Christmas is simply incomplete without wreaths. You can hang it on your door or indoors. From pine cones, baubles, leaves, ribbons, all your favourite decorative items can go up there.

3. Curtain String Lights

Won't your house be transformed into fairyland, if you had these at home? You also will not need to put up any other lights. And they do the job of both curtain and lights at a go. Christmas Tree 2020 Decorations See Facemasks, Toilet Papers and Hand Sanitizers as Xmas Ornaments Amid The Pandemic.

4. Santa Dolls for Tabletops

Let Santas do the talking this Christmas. Put up these dolls in the corners of your house. You may also find Santa Claus dolls wearing facemasks, considering the current scenario. What better way to say its X'Mas time! Christmas 2020 is COVID-19 Ready! Facemasks-Wearing Santa Claus Statues, Chocolates, And Candies This Year Will Inspire You To Celebrate While Being Safe.

5. Fresh Flowers in Vase

Fresh flowers are simply instant mood changers. The smell and feel of a fresh bunch of carnations or lilies would look simply beautiful. Add these on table taps on Christmas Eve and you will not regret it.

We hope these decoration ideas helped you in putting up your tree and other items at home for the festival. We wish you a Merry Christmas and great holidays.

