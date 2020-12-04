Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. It is also known as the Festival of Lights. As we observe Hanukkah 2020, we bring to you date, significance and history of the Jewish observance. Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew, it begins on the 25th of Hebrew month of Kislev which corresponds with Gregorian months of November or December. Hanukkah 2020 will begin on December 10 and end on December 18. It is also called as Festival of Lights as it is celebrated by the lighting of the menorah, the ancient Jewish lampstand. People celebrate it with traditional foods, games and gifts. Hanukkah Wishes, Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Chanukah GIF Messages and Facebook Quotes to Send on the Jewish Festival.

Significance, Traditions & Celebrations of Hanukkah

Hanukkah honours the victory of Maccabees over Antiochus IV Epiphanes, popularly known as the Maccabean Revolt. It was a Jewish rebellion against the Seleucid Empire that continued for seven years, from 167 BC to 160 BC, against the Hellenistic influence on Jewish culture. It is also said that during the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, when the temple was purified, the wicks of the menorah (a particular type of candle stand) burnt miraculously for eight consecutive days. It sustained even though the provision of the sacred oil was for only one day. Hanukkah Recipes: 4 Popular Traditional Dishes to Relish on Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The traditional celebrations of Hanukkah include lighting nine candles, one on each consecutive day. People light a nine-branch candelabrum at your home. The first candle is lit on the first day, along with another candle and then on every other day, a new candle is lit until the next eight days. Other celebrations include preparing oil-based foods such as latkes and sufganiyot. Playing the game of dreidel is a popular tradition of Hanukkah.

