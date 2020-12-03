It's Christmas time which comes along with a lot of gifts, surprises and happiness. As we gear up for Christmas on December 25, we bring to ways in which you can surprise your child this year. Christmas celebrations have begun in different parts of the country making adults and kids equally excited. However, for children, it brings more excitement with all the stories attached to the day. As they expect Santa Claus to come down the chimney bearing gifts, here are five ways in which you can play along with them and make it a time to remember for them. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

Holidays are the best time to spend with your family and make the most of it. This time make your child's day memorable and help them celebrate beautifully. Check out these ideas to surprise your child this Christmas season.

1. Gifts Under Cot

At night keep gifts under their bed and let it be a surprise. If they find it before you tell, well nothing like it!

2. Waking Upto Decorated Walls

When they sleep in the night, see if you can tiptoe and decore it beautifully. Let your children wake-up feeling in a different world altogether. Don't forget, the theme is Christmas. Christmas 2020 Decorations at White House: US First Lady Melania Trump Unveils Lavish Decorations for the Festive Season With ‘America the Beautiful’ As Theme.

3. A Suprise Meeting

See if you can get your child's best friend to your house or vice-versa. There is nothing that can make your children happy than playing with the ones of their age. With COVID-19 pandemic induced situation, ensure you do not break any rules and follow all safety guidelines when stepping out. Christmas 2020 Safety Tips Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 7 Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely!

4. Treasure Hunt

Hide different gifts in different parts of the house and give them chits with clues on it. Let them find their presents and be surprised. Also, treasure always takes kids by surprise and most of them find it exciting.

5. The Classic Filled Stockings

Being a Christmas tradition most households stick to this plan. Let the age-old tradition continue and surprise your little ones. Because this never fails to impress children. Christmas 2020 is COVID-19 Ready! Facemasks-Wearing Santa Claus Statues, Chocolates, And Candies This Year Will Inspire You To Celebrate While Being Safe (See Pictures)

You can also bake them a cake with their names on it. Along with gifts take them to their favourite park or somewhere that they love. We hope you have a great time together. Merry Christmas in advance to everyone!

