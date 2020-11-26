New Year is just a month away and people are excitedly waiting for a new year, after all that 2020 had to offer. As 2021 approaches, some of us are looking at New Year Resolutions to implement in our lives. As the year comes to an end and waits for a new year to begin, here are five 2021 New Year's Resolution ideas you can try and apply in your life. While some believed it to be cliched and something that people drop in the first month itself, others think it is quite possible and can be done without much efforts.

The decision to go to the gym regularly is something most of us decide at the start of every year and generally gets tired of it. But we bring to you certain things that you can easily implement and get your life in order. Here are new things that may help in your future too. Check out the five New Year's Resolutions we bring for you.

Learn a New Language

While you may not have a reason to learn a new language right now, it may be of good use for in the future. Also, no skill learnt goes waste. Also, at the end of 2021, you will be flaunting a new language you know!

Save More

2021 was an unpredictable year for many, while some lost their jobs and found it difficult to survive, others managed on their savings. Try and inculcate a habit of saving keeping the future in mind.

Invest in a Skill You Know

It could be singing, writing, painting, skateboarding, dancing or cooking; this year you can try and enhance your skill. May be enrol yourself in a course, that will help you do your job in a better way!

Support a Charity

Extend a helping hand to those in need. You can subscribe for a monthly donation or pay it off yearly. It could be a local one or charitable organisations that works towards girls education or women's health.

Be Thankful For Little Things

We are often thankful for all big achievements we made in life but forget the smaller ones. Take an initiative to ensure you are thankful for all the small mercies we experience in our life.

These plans for 2021 will not only be helpful in that year, but in your future. It will give you a better language. We hope you have a great year and an amazing future ahead.

