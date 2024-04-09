Gudi Padwa 2024 will be marked on April 9. This annual spring festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Maharashtra, Goa & Damon. The Hindu festival marks the start of the lunisolar new year for Hindus, primarily those of the Marathi and Konkani heritage. To celebrate Gudi Padwa, people often dress up in colourful festive clothes, offer their Gudi Padwa Puja to the traditional flag that is kept at home and prepare various delicacies. Making Gudi Padwa special rangolis and decorating the home for Gudi Padwa are also integral parts of the celebration. Chaitrangan Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navaratri 2024: Simple Ideas and Tutorials To Draw Beautiful Chaitrangan Patterns.

Gudi Padva signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of rabi crops. The festival is linked to the mythical day on which the Hindu god Brahma created time and the universe. The celebration of Gudi Padwa is particularly grand in Maharashtra, where the traditional gudi flag is decorated and arranged in every Hindu household. The Gudi is made with a colorful silk cloth, tied to a long bamboo stick, and decorated with neem or mango leaves. It is capped with a silver, bronze, or copper pot (handi or kalash), signifying victory or achievement.

As we celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024, people are sure to be on the lookout for Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa, Gudi Padwa Special Rangolis, Gudi Padwa 2024 New Rangolis and more.

This Easy-To-Follow Gudi Padwa Design Can Be Replicated by Anyone

A Gudi Padwa 2024 Rangoli That Can Be Made Using Tools at Home

A Simple Spring-Themed Rangoli To Celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024

This Gudi Padwa Special Rangoli Requires Some Skill and Finesse

This Gudi Padwa Design Is One For the Pros

Prayers are offered to this Gudi on the occasion of Padva (first day) of Chaitra month. We hope that Gudi Padwa 2024 brings with it all the love, light and happiness to you and your family.

