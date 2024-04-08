Gudi Padwa 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, April 9. It is celebrated predominantly in the Indian state of Maharashtra to mark the commencement of the Hindu New Year according to the lunisolar calendar. Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is characterised by the hoisting of Gudi flags adorned with auspicious symbols like neem leaves, flowers, and a copper or silver vessel atop a bamboo staff, symbolising victory and prosperity. The festival is celebrated with much fervour, involving traditional rituals and prayers, feasting on festive delicacies like Puran Poli and Shrikhand, and exchanging greetings and gifts with loved ones, signifying new beginnings, happiness, and auspiciousness. As you observe Gudi Padwa 2024, we bring you simple instructions and tutorial videos to make gudi at your home. How To Make Gudi Flag on Marathi New Year? Easy DIY Video To Make Gudi at Home.

Significance of Gudi on Gudi Padwa

Making a Gudi at home is a cherished tradition during the festival of Gudi Padwa. To create your own Gudi, start by acquiring a long bamboo stick or pole, which will serve as the main support. Next, tie a bright-coloured cloth, preferably red or yellow, around the top end of the bamboo stick, leaving some cloth to hang down like a flag. Then, adorn the Gudi with decorative items such as mango leaves, marigold flowers, and a garland made of neem leaves, which symbolise prosperity, auspiciousness, and the triumph of good over evil. Lastly, place a copper or silver pot (kalash) inverted over the cloth, representing wealth and fertility, and your homemade Gudi is ready to be hoisted outside your home or on your terrace to mark the beginning of the New Year. Here is an easy method to help you make gudi at your home for Gudi Padwa 2024. Chaitrangan Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navaratri 2024: Simple Ideas and Tutorials To Draw Beautiful Chaitrangan Patterns.

How To Make Gudi At Home

Gudi Padwa Saree

DIY Video to Make Mini Gudi

Easy Guide To Make Gudi at Home

Choose auspicious and vibrant colours for the cloth and decorations, which signify prosperity and happiness. Additionally, ensure the Gudi is securely tied and positioned upright, allowing it to sway gracefully in the breeze. As you prepare your Gudi with love and care, remember that it symbolises new beginnings, blessings, and the triumph of positivity, making it a cherished symbol of hope and prosperity for the year ahead. Wishing everyone a Happy Gudi Padwa 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 03:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).