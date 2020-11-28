Dev Diwali or Dev Deepavali is an auspicious day occasion observed during the seventh Hindu month of Kartik. Dev Deepavali 2020 falls on November 29. Dev Deepawali is often referred to as the "Diwali of Gods". People prepare for the auspicious occasion by following various customs and practices. They draw rangolis outside the front doors of their house as it is considered auspicious. If you are looking for designs your adorn your houses, then we have got you covered. We bring to you beautiful Dev Deepavali rangoli designs and videos. Watching these video tutorials you can easily make it in no time. These latest Dev Deepawali rangoli HD Images will surely add on to the festive spirit. Dev Deepavali is also known as Kartik Purnima in some places. Happy Dev Deepavali 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS to Send on Kartik Purnima.

People light earthen lamps and pray to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on the occasion. They also take a holy dip in River Ganges called Kartik Snaan in Varanasi, which is prohibited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can make designs of lighted lamps in your rangolis and also write' Happy Dev Deepavali in it'. Watch these videos to make your festivities grand this time

Dev Deepavali Special Rangoli:

Simple & Quick Dev Deepavali Design Video:

The Dev Deepavali is celebrated grandly in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika. It is believed that on Dev Diwali the Gods descend on Earth on the night of Kartik Purnima, which falls 15 days after Diwali. Dev Deepavali marks the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. Hence, Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. We wish you all a Happy Dev Deepawali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).