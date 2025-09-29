Diwali is celebrated with grandeur across India, with festivities officially beginning with Dhanteras, which holds a very special place in Hindu traditions. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti in India. Dhanteras Puja 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18. On this auspicious day, families light lamps, decorate their homes with rangoli, and perform pujas seeking blessings for a prosperous and healthy life. This festive season, if you are looking for some easy and beautiful rangoli designs with simple patterns, check out the latest and trending videos on how to decorate and adorn your house this festive season. On Dhanteras, people decorate their homes with intricate rangoli designs, diyas, and flowers. If you are looking for unique rangoli inspirations to make your Dhanteras extra special, there’s something for everyone.

Rangolis are an important part of the Dhanteras tradition as the colourful patterns at the entrance create a festive atmosphere while also holding deep cultural significance. These rangolis not only enhance the beauty of your home but also carry the spiritual essence of the festival. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali?

Watch Video of Dhanteras Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Designs For Dhanteras:

Watch Video of Colourful Rangoli Ideas For Dhanteras 2025:

Watch Video of Simple Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Floral Rangoli Patterns:

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, along with Lord Kuber, the God of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi. Along with this, many families thoroughly clean their houses and decorate them beautifully to welcome divine blessings. Families place rows of earthen lamps outside their homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and to drive away negative energies.

