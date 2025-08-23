Diwali 2025, the grand Festival of Lights, will be celebrated across India with devotion, joy, and traditions spread over five days. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali begins with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), the main day of Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and ends with Bhai Dooj. Each day of Deepawali holds unique religious and cultural importance, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. If you are looking for the complete Diwali 2025 5 days dates in India calendar, along with the significance of Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, and Bhai Dooj, here’s everything you need to know about the schedule and rituals of this auspicious festival. Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Arag Time in Bihar: When Is Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? Know Chhath Mahaparv Start and Ends Date, Day-Wise Schedule and Significance To Celebrate Festival.

About Deepawali Festival in India

Deepawali, also popularly known as Diwali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India and across the world. The festival of Diwali is also known as the Festival of Lights and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The word Deepawali comes from Sanskrit, where Deepa stands for lamp and Avali stands for row, meaning ‘a row of lamps’. Diwali marks the victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Shubh Deepawali Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Diwali With WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Loved Ones.

Deepawali 2025 Start and End Dates

Mark your calendars for the 5-day Diwali 2025 dates in India, starting with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, the main Lakshmi Puja day, and culminating with Bhai Dooj. This comprehensive guide not only reveals the exact dates for each auspicious day but also delves into the rich significance of Deepawali, a festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Deepawali 2025 starts on Friday, October 17 and ends on Thursday, October 23.

Diwali 2025 Full Calendar

Date Day October 17, 2025, Friday - Ekadashi Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras October 18, 2025, Saturday - Dwadashi Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam October 19, 2025, Sunday - Trayodashi Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja October 20, 2025, Monday - Chaturdashi Narak Chaturdashi, Tamil Deepavali, Kali Puja October 21, 2025, Tuesday - Amavasya Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja October 22, Wednesday - Pratipada Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year October 23, Thursday - Dwitiya Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja

Deepawali Significance

The festival of Deepawali holds great significance for Hindus and is celebrated with festivities that last for 5 days, starting on Dhanteras and ending on the day of Bhau Beej. The festival of Diwali is linked to different legends in different regions of India. In North India, it marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

In Gujarat, it is celebrated as Lakshmi Puja, and in West Bengal, it coincides with Kali Puja. For many, it also marks the beginning of the new financial year. During Deepawali, families light diyas and decorate homes with candles, lanterns, and rangoli to celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

