All Saints Day is celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church to commemorate all Christian martyrs. Also known as All Hallows' Day or the Feast of All Saints, it is a Christian observance celebrated to honour all the saints and martyrs. The observance falls after Halloween which is observed on October 31. All Saints' Day falls on November 1. Meanwhile All Souls' Day is observed on November 2. Hence, the three days of Halloween, All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day are believed to be that for remembering the dead called triduum of Hallowtide of Allhallowtide. All Saints' Day remembers all saints, known and unknown. In Eastern Christianity, the Feast of All Saints is celebrated on the first Sunday after Pentecost, called All Saints' Sunday. Here, we bring to you the difference between All Saints Day and All Souls Day. History, Customs, Beliefs And Facts Related to Observance Following All Saints' Day.

All Saints' Day Significance And History

All Saints Day is a day commemorating all the saints of the church, both known and unknown. The current date of November 1 was established by Pope Gregory III during his reign (731-741 AD). He dedicated a chapel in Rome's St. Peter's Basilica in honour of all saints. Although this celebration was originally limited to Rome, in 837, Pope Gregory IV ordered the official observance of All Saints Day on November 1 and extended the celebration to the entire church. All Saint's Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events Related to the Christian Observance That Honours Saints And Martyrs.

Significance of All Souls’ Day

All Souls Day also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed remembers the souls of those who have died. The observance is also called the Day of the Dead. The Roman Catholic denomination believes that the prayers of the faithful on Earth will cleanse these souls and make them fit for the vision of God in heaven. The day is dedicated to prayer, remembrance. and masses. Some people decorate the graves of their loved ones also.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).