All Saints' Day also known as All Hallows' Day or the Feast of All Saints is a Christian observance celebrated to honour all the saints and martyrs. Preceded by Halloween which is observed on October 31, All Saints' Day falls on November 1 and followed by All Souls' Day on November 2. Hence, these three days of remembering the dead are called triduum of Hallowtide of Allhallowtide. All Saints' Day is dedicated to remembering those who are in heaven hence they remember all saints, known and unknown. In Eastern Christianity, the Feast of All Saints is celebrated on the first Sunday after Pentecost, called All Saints' Sunday. Halloween 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History, Traditions And Celebrations Related to the Spooky Observance.

All Saints' Day is also closely related to the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead called "Día de los Muertos" in Spanish. It is an ancient Celtic seasonal festival Samhain which marks the end of the harvest and remembers the dead celebrated from sunset on October 31 to sunset on November 1. According to the Catholic traditions, prayers are offered t to the Virgin Mary and other others. Special food offerings and drinks are kept for the dead.

Catholics attend Masson the observance. They observe reading of the Beatitudes, eight blessings recounted in Jesus' Sermon on the Mount in the Gospel of Matthew. People also light candles in remembrabnce of the dead and visit graves of their loved ones. History, Customs, Beliefs And Facts Related to Observance Following All Saints' Day.

All Saints' Day History And Traditions

The origin of All Saints' Day dates back to a Greek Christian tradition from the 4th century, a festival held to honour saints and martyrs on the Sunday following Pentecost. The first recorded All Saints’ Day was held on 13 May 609 CE when Pope Boniface IV accepted the Pantheon in Rome as a gift from Emperor Phocas. The Pope dedicated the day as a holiday to honour the Blessed Virgin and all the martyrs.

The current date of November 1 was established by Pope Gregory III during his reign (731-741 AD). This happened when he dedicated a chapel in Rome's St. Peter's Basilica in honour of all saints. Although this celebration was originally limited to Rome, in 837, Pope Gregory IV ordered the official observance of All Saints Day on November 1 and extended its celebration to the entire Church. All Saints Day recognises those who have attained heaven, but their sainthood is known only to God. All Saints' Day is observed publicly in many countries. In the Philippines, All Saints Day is known as "Undas". People honour saints by offering prayers and flowers at the graves of saints.

