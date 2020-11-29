Diwali 2020 was celebrated about two weeks ago and now it is time for Dev Deepavali. While some of you may still be reeling in your Diwali memories, a festival of Dev Deepavali will be celebrated on Kartik Purnima on November 29, 2020. Dev Deepavali is primarily observed in the Varanasi, which is considered the birthplace of Hinduism. It is celebrated fifteen days after the festival of lights and considered a day on which Gods visit the holy city of Varanasi. But do you wonder, what is the difference between Diwali and Dev Deepavali? Ahead of these celebrations, let us understand more about Dev Deepavali festivities and how is this celebration of lights different from Diwali. Dev Deepawali 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Varanasi On November 30 to Light First Earthen Lamp at Rajghat.

Difference Between Diwali and Dev Deepavali

Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya or the No Moon Day, while Dev Deepavali is observed on Purnima which is the Full Moon Day. The celebration thus occurs 15 days after Diwali.

The festival of Diwali is related to Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Lankan King Ravana. Dev Deepavali concerns the worship of Lord Shiva. It celebrates Mahadev's win over demon Tripurasur.

The festival of Dev Deepavali is thus also called as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

Another legend associated with Dev Deepavali is Lord Vishnu is said to have assumed his first avatar of a Matsya or fish.

During Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped and the lighting of diyas is said to eliminate all darkness. For Dev Deepavali, there is a belief that a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will take away one's sins and shower them with prosperity.

Dev Deepavali too sees an illumination of lights. The Varanasi temples and ghats are decked with the earthen diyas in days leading up to Kartik Purnima.

There is also a belief that one the day of Dev Deepavali, Gods come down to the holy city of Varanasi and make it their abode. It is thus called a Diwali of the Gods.

While Diwali is celebrated all over the country for five days, Dev Deepavali is celebrated in a grand manner at Varanasi, compared to anywhere else. Tourists specially visit here to experience and be a part of Dev Deepavali celebrations.

Dev Deepavali is also similar to celebrations of Diwali but it is celebrated as Diwali of Gods. The holy city of Varanasi takes an even more divine vibe on this festive. So now, you know how Diwali is different from Dev Deepavali and how it is special in its own way.

