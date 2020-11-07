Diwali is celebrated with grand celebrations every year. Being one of the main Hindu festivals, it is observed with large-scale festivities annually. While this year COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations, people will continue to celebrate the day at home. While many people are working from homes, others have started travelling to work. And for those who will be celebrating the day at work, you can add some colours to make it brighter. As Diwali 2020 approaches, we bring to you Diwali office decoration videos to light up your space. From lighted lamps, flowers, candles, fairy lights, here are DIY videos which will help you decide how to deck up your office for Diwali this year. Diwali Office Decoration Ideas: 5 Unique Themes for Eco-Friendly Deepavali Bay Decorations.

Fresh flowers can add a beautiful touch to your office space. Watching the below videos will give you an exact idea of how you arrange things for Diwali. Don't forget to get a 'Happy Diwali' hanging to bring in the festive spirit. Ensure you do not use lighted lamps and instead go for electronic lamps to avoid any problem. Easy Vasu Baras 2020 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Vasubaras Rangoli Images of Cow and Calf to Celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi, Day 1 of Diwali in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Diwali Office Decoration:

Diwali Decoration For Office:

Decorations For Office:

Rangoli is an integral part of Diwali celebrations across the country. You can make beautiful designs of rangoli patterns inside your office watching these videos. They bring in the real essence of the festive season. Don't forget to get in some sweets made at home also. Moreover, make sure you follow all safety precautions while stepping outside. Let's break the chain of coronavirus and stay healthy. We wish everyone celebrating a very Happy Diwali!

