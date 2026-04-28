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Festivals & Events Festivals & Events Dry Day on May 1, 2026: List of States Where Liquor Shops Will Be Shut May 1, 2026, is an official dry day across Delhi and Maharashtra, in observance of Buddha Purnima and State Formation Day. Alcohol sales at retail outlets and bars will be prohibited. Residents should check local government notifications, as regulations may vary by region.

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Mumbai, April 28: Residents and visitors across Maharashtra and Delhi should be aware that May 1, 2026, has been officially declared a "dry day". On this date, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited at retail liquor outlets, bars and other licensed establishments. This restriction is being implemented in the national capital in observance of Buddha Purnima, a day of religious significance, and, in Maharashtra, to mark State Formation Day.

In the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Excise Department has issued a formal notification confirming that all retail and wholesale liquor license holders must observe a dry day on May 1. Similarly, in Maharashtra, May 1 is observed as "Maharashtra Day" and alcohol sales are prohibited statewide to mark the occasion. Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day 2026?

While state-level mandates are common, citizens are encouraged to check local municipal or district government notifications, as regional authorities occasionally impose additional restrictions based on local events or specific religious observances.

What Is a Dry Day?

A "dry day" is a government-mandated period during which the retail sale of alcohol is prohibited. These days are typically observed on major national holidays, significant religious festivals, and during election periods to ensure public order and decorum. Bank Holiday May 1, 2026: Is Your Local Branch Open or Closed?

Key points to keep in mind regarding these restrictions include:

Retail Closure: All liquor vends, wine shops, and retail stores are legally required to keep their shutters down.

Hospitality Restrictions: Most bars, pubs, clubs, and restaurants are barred from serving alcohol for the duration of the day.

Exceptions: In certain jurisdictions, high-end hotels and specific establishments holding specialized licenses (such as L-15 or L-15 F licenses in Delhi) may be permitted to serve alcohol to registered, in-house guests, provided they adhere strictly to government guidelines.

Enforcement: Authorities frequently conduct inspections to ensure compliance. Licensed vendors are required to display "dry day" notices in prominent locations within their premises to inform the public.

The designation of dry days is part of a broader excise calendar aimed at maintaining public order during sensitive times. With May 1 approaching, businesses and consumers are encouraged to plan accordingly. Because the rules are strictly enforced, officials have advised both vendors and the public to adhere to the guidelines to avoid potential legal action or fines.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).