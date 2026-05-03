Kasganj Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead for Refusing To Bring Water To Mix With Alcohol, Accused Arrested

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A nine-year-old boy died on Saturday, May 2, after being shot by a relative during a naming ceremony in Yakutganj village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj. The attack allegedly occurred on Friday evening, May 1, after the child refused to fetch water for a guest to mix with alcohol. The victim, identified as Yashpal (also known as Yash), was attending the function at his home when the confrontation turned fatal.

The Shooting Incident at the Naming Ceremony in Kasganj

The ceremony was underway with several relatives and villagers in attendance when the accused, Dhanesh Yadav, reportedly asked Yashpal to bring him water while he was drinking. According to the boy's uncle, Anuj, the child's refusal prompted an immediate and violent reaction from Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: School Teacher Accused of Raping Minor Student in Fatehpur; Victim Attempts Suicide.

Witnesses stated that Yadav, who was allegedly inebriated, lost his temper and fired a shot that struck the nine-year-old in the stomach. The shooting caused immediate panic among the guests, and the accused fled the scene shortly after.

Medical Treatment and Demise of the Minor Boy

Following the shooting, family members rushed Yashpal to the district hospital in Kasganj. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later referred to a specialised facility in Aligarh for advanced care. Despite medical efforts, officials confirmed that the child succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday. The body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police Action and Arrest

The Khandeshwar police registered an FIR based on a formal complaint from the victim's family. Following a brief manhunt, the accused was apprehended near the Khitauli canal bridge. "The accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested later. Police have seized the firearm used in the crime from his possession," said Station House Officer (SHO) Govind Ballabh Sharma. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Cop Wife, 3-Year-Old Son in INR 2 Crore Insurance Plot in Rampur.

Investigation Status

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti stated that the investigation is ongoing and the police are examining the case from all angles. "The process to send the accused to jail is underway," Bharti added. The incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting concerns regarding gun violence and the presence of firearms during domestic celebrations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).