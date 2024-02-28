Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is a special observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This auspicious day falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu calendar month of Magha (January-February). On this day you can spread positivity via Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi wishes, greetings and messages. The term "Dwijapriya" in Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi refers to double. This Chaturthi is believed to be particularly auspicious for the communities to observe fasts and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for wisdom, success, and prosperity.

On Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early and perform a ritual bath, known as "Sankalp Snan," to purify themselves. They then observe a day-long fast, abstaining from food and water until the sighting of the moon. The fast is broken after sighting the moon, followed by the offering of prayers and special rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesha. One of the highlights of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is the recitation of the "Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha," a sacred narrative that extolls the virtues of observing the fast and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Devotees also offer modaks, a sweet delicacy believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite, as a form of worship.

The significance of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi lies in its ability to bring devotees closer to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for success, prosperity, and wisdom. It is believed that observing this fast with devotion and sincerity can help overcome obstacles and fulfil desires. Check out some of the best Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers for the day dedicated to lord Ganesha:

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes and Greetings

In conclusion, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is a special observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha, where devotees observe a day-long fast and seek his blessings for wisdom, success, and prosperity. This auspicious day is an opportunity for devotees to deepen their connection with Lord Ganesha and seek his guidance in overcoming obstacles in life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).