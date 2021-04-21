Happy Earth Day 2021! It is a day dedicated to our blue planet and Google, the search engine giant has already released the doodle for today! Earth Day is an annual event, which is held on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection around the world. It brings in spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn in the southern hemisphere. This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how "everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time!", reveals google. To make the day more special, we also have for you impactful Earth Day 2021 quotes and HD images. These inspirational sayings, ‘Save Earth’ slogans and WhatsApp sticker photos are perfect for sending to your close ones

Earth Day was established by US Senator Gaylord Nelson as environmental education. Today, more than 195 countries of the whole world celebrate this day, which started in 1970. He is called Father of Earth Day. Every year, more than 1 billion people take part in Earth Day activities all over the world which this year will be virtual. The first Earth Day, held on 22 April 1970, was attended by 20 million Americans, in which people from every society, class and region participated. Earth Day is a reminder to all of us of the importance of protecting our environment. So, send out these Earth Day 2021 quotes, HD images, inspirational sayings, ‘Save Earth’ slogans and more to save our planet.

What is Earth Day 2021 Doodle About?

According to Google, this year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights "how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time." The beautiful message encourages people to plant more trees. Google stresses how the planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder and that our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour. For Earth day 2021, Google has created a video Doodle to show a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats. Google further urges people to to their bit in terms of celebrating Earth Day—and every day by finding one small act to do to restore our earth.

Earth Day 2021 Doodle (Watch Video):

The term "Earth Day" was given by Julian Koenig in 1969. To commemorate this new movement, the day of April 22 was chosen and this day also observes Koenig's birthday.

