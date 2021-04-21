International Mother Earth Day, also called Earth Day, is celebrated annually on April 22. Planet Earth has all the necessities of life, but we are putting it in danger, creating pollution and global warming. The day is observed to celebrate Mother Nature and is a reminder to us to take care of our surroundings. Earth Day is celebrated worldwide, and to make it even more special and impactful, we bring you some empowering Earth Day 2021 quotes and HD images. These inspirational sayings, ‘Save Earth’ slogans and WhatsApp sticker photos are perfect for sending to your close ones and remind them about the importance of preserving nature for a sustainable future.

In 1969, UNESCO Conference in San Francisco, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honour the Earth and the concept of peace. Earth Day was first held on April 22, 1970. This year’s Earth Day celebration will be the 51st anniversary. Our planet observed the good and bad changes, but the impact of predicament is high. There are various challenges, which, if not controlled sooner, may have serious complications. International Mother Earth Day is a reminder to all of us of the importance of protecting our environment. So, send out these Earth Day 2021 quotes, HD images, inspirational sayings, ‘Save Earth’ slogans and more to save our planet.

“I Only Feel Angry When I See Waste. When I See People Throwing Away Things We Could Use.” —Mother Teresa

“The Earth Is What We All Have in Common.” —Wendell Berry

“Time Spent Among Trees Is Never Time Wasted.” —Anonymous

“One of the First Conditions of Happiness Is That the Link Between Man and Nature Shall Not Be Broken.” —Leo Tolstoy

“The Environment Is Where We All Meet; Where We All Have a Mutual Interest; It Is the One Thing All of Us Share.” -Lady Bird Johnson

“Nature Is Painting for Us, Day After Day, Pictures of Infinite Beauty.” —John Ruskin

“The Earth Is a Fine Place and Worth Fighting for.” —Ernest Hemingway

Just like 2020, this year’s Earth Day celebration will also be held virtually. Last year, over 100 million people around the world observed the 50th anniversary, and it was referred to as the largest online mass mobilization in history. For 2021, the virtual Earth Day celebration is also expected to be significant and impactful.

