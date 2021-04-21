Earth Day is observed every year on April 22 to encourage environmental protection. A three-day event from April 20 to April 22, 2021, will be organised globally by EARTHDAY.ORG which will include 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. Earth Day was established in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues. This will be the 51st Earth Day. Most years, Earth Day events range from river cleanups to removals of invasive plants. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Earth Day 2021, we bring you interesting facts about the planet on which we are surviving.

The theme for Earth Day 2021 is “Together, We Can Restore Our Earth”. In 1962, Senator Gaylord Nelson who was elected as US Senate at that time was determined to convince the federal government that the planet was at risk. In 1969, Nelson, considered one of the leaders of the modern environmental movement, developed the idea for Earth Day. On the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, rallies were held in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and most other American cities, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Earth Day 2021 Date & Significance: All About The Event That Supports Environmental Protection.

Interesting Facts About Planet Earth

1. Earth is the third planet from the sun and the only world known to support an atmosphere with free oxygen, oceans of liquid water on the surface.

2. Earth's axis is tilted, centrifugal force at the equator is not exactly opposed to gravity. This imbalance adds up at the equator, where gravity pushes extra masses of water and earth into a bulge, hence Earth is a squashed sphere.

3. Earth has a generous waistline: At the equator, the circumference of the globe is 24,901 miles.

4. At the equator, you would weigh less than if standing at one of the poles.

5. People on the equator move the fastest, while someone standing on the North or South pole would be perfectly still.

7. Researchers calculate the age of the Earth by dating both the oldest rocks on the planet and meteorites that have been discovered on Earth.

On Earth Day 2021, you should try to explore more unknown facts about the planet which is letting you survive. You should also take steps to encourage your friends and relatives to take up some good cause for the environment by organising a plant drive and plastic cleaning campaign. We wish you all a very Happy Earth Day 2021.

