Earth Day is celebrated every year with different themes for protecting the planet. It is celebrated annually on April 22. People around the globe, celebrate Earth Day by taking part in various activities that contribute to the betterment of the planet. You can plant a tree, organise a collection drive of recyclable items in a park, turn off the lights for a few hours etc. to contribute and celebrate Earth Day. As you celebrate Earth Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones to greet them on this day. ‘Save Earth’ Slogans, Inspirational Sayings and WhatsApp Sticker Photos to Send on International Mother Earth Day,

Many people who are unable to engage in activities of Earth Day do their part by spreading messages about the same amongst their friends. Our planet earth has already been degraded due to the harmful effects of plastic products, industrial waste, electricity wastage, pollution etc. Earth day is a day to educate people about the harmful effects of such activities on our planet. Here are Images and HD wallpapers that you can send to one and all to wish them Earth Day 2022. WhatsApp Stickers, Earth Day Images, GIFs, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Raise Awareness on Protecting Mother Earth.

Earth Day Wishes (File Image)

Earth Day Wishes (File Image)

Earth Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Earth Day Wishes (File Image)

Earth Day Wishes (File Image)

Earth Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Earth Day Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

This year we will be celebrating 52nd Earth Day. The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Planet.” The idea behind this theme is to encourage governments to take concrete steps toward following more sustainable practices and playing an active role in the well-being of our planet. Here are Images and HD wallpapers to download and send to all your friends as the greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy Earth Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).