Earth Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Earth Day Images, GIFs, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Raise Awareness on Protecting Mother Earth

Earth Day 2020 is on April 22. The annual event is celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for protecting the environment. Earth Day is observed in more than 193 countries, keeping the same goal in mind. Many events are organised each year to motivate people to work and protect the environment. However, any public gatherings will not be possible this year, because of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped people across the world. At this challenging time, it is important to keep each other motivated, spreading the correct messages. So, on Earth Day 2020, here we bring you wishes and images that you can send across to raise awareness and the importance of this significant day. Earth Day 2020 messages, wishes, Earth images, Facebook greetings and photos are best to send through WhatsApp with stickers, and celebrate the planet and respect Mother Nature. Earth Day 2020: What Is the Theme? Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day? FAQs on The Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection Answered.

On Earth Day 2016, the landmark Paris Agreement was signed by the United States, China, and some 120 other countries. This signing satisfied an essential requirement for the entry into force of the historic draft climate protection treaty which was adopted by consensus of the 195 nations at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris. We have troubled the Earth enough. It is time we protect our nature, before anything worse happens. Hence sending Earth Day 2020 messages will shed the importance of this day and why we should protect our environment. Download Earth Day 2020 wishes, messages, GIFs, Earth Day images and greetings to send it to your friends and family to motivate them to protect nature.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Earth Day, Let Us Promise to Plant One Tree One Person Every Year and We Will Have a Much Greener and Happier Planet to Live As Every Small Effort Counts. Happy Earth Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Create a Greener World Before It Becomes a Fantasy to Our Next Generation. Happy Earth Day Everybody.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We All Breathe the Same Air, Drink the Same Water and Live on the Same Planet. Let Us All Join Hands to Save Our Planet From Pollution and Degradation. Wishing You a Happy Earth Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Time to Return the Favour of Mother Earth by Planting More Trees, by Controlling Pollution and by Making It a Greener Planet. Let Us Thank Earth by Taking Care of It. Happy Earth Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Earth Day to One of the Most Beautiful Creation on This Earth. Let’s Do Our Bit and Save It for Tomorrow.

Send This GIF With Message: Earth Day Is the Day of Celebration and Making Promises To Make It a Happier, Healthier and Greener Planet for Generations to Come. Happy Earth Day!

