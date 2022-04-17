Easter Sunday is said to be one of the most important celebrations for Christians worldwide. Easter Sunday 2022 falls on April 17. The week leading up to Easter is known as the Holy Week and follows the journey of Jesus Christ through Jerusalem, to his crucifixion on Good Friday and finally the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday. It is a day of love, joy and celebration that is brought in with all of one's family and friends. People, therefore, share Happy Easter wishes and greetings, Easter 2022 messages, Happy Easter WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Know the Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

Easter, as mentioned before, marks the resurrection of Christ. The day is therefore filled with a mix of religious observances and fun family festivities. There are various activities that are specially designed for kids that are widely followed in various parts of the world. One of the integral parts of the Easter celebration for kids has to be the Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Egg painting or colouring events that families usually plan. The adults in the family usually hide colourful Easter Eggs, all filled with various gifts, trinkets and chocolates, in a dedicated area. The kids are then asked to set on an expedition to find all the hidden eggs to enjoy the little gifts inside.

Easter, like most Christian Holidays, is a grand party with family and friends and is meant to be celebrated with the community. As we prepare to celebrate Easter 2022, here are some Happy Easter wishes and greetings, Easter 2022 messages, Happy Easter WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Thankful Because Jesus Gave Us Another Chance To Be Good People. His Death Cleansed Us From Our Sins.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Heartiest Wishes on Easter Sunday. May You Have the Happiest Easter Holiday Filled With Joy, Love, Peace, and So Many Easter Eggs!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Spirit of the Easter Enrich Your Soul With All the Attributes That Jesus Wants in His Children. Happy Easter to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Christ Is Risen. Hallelujah! May the Miracle of Easter Bring You Renewed Hope, Faith, Love, and Merriment.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Resurrection of Jesus Christ Suggests Only One Thing No Force Can Be Greater Than the Force of the Almighty. The Universal Spirit Always Triumphs Over Evil. Happy Easter Sunday!

In addition to this, people often throw grand Easter Parties where they invite family and friends and plan a day filled with delicious food, fun games and memorable conversations. Since Easter marks the first day after Lent, many people also indulge in various delicacies that they had abstained from, in the month prior. The celebration of Easter 2022 is bound to be super special as the last two years have often been muted celebrations due to the spread of the pandemic. Here’s hoping Easter 2022 fills your life with all the happiness and love. Happy Easter!

