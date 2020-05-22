Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Greetings: Send Eid Mubarak Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, and SMS To Celebrate The Conclusion Of Ramzan

Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Eid Al-Fitr 2020. Sometimes also known as Eid ul Fitr or Mithi Eid, this year it is likely to be celebrated on May 23 or 24 depending on the moon sighting. However, this time due to coronavirus you will not witness Eid social gatherings or Eid Mubarak hugs, but you can surely share some Eid Mubarak messages and Chand Raat greetings. Eid al Fitr is a very important Islamic festival. The festival of Eid al-Fitr is celebrated as a conclusion of fasting for a whole month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Messages, SMS And Beautiful Eid Mubarak Photos to Send on the Festival.

The word Fitr or Fitr is derived from the Arabic word 'phatar' which means break up and it essentially means to break the one-month long fast. As the 'Chand Raat' or the moon sighting night approaches, people wish each other and since this year you cannot meet your loved ones, here are the WhatsApp greetings and images you can download for sharing to friends, family and relatives. You can use these Chand Raat Mubarak, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020, Chand Raat Mubarak Images, Chand Raat Mubarak Status, Chand Raat Mubarak DP, Chand Raat Mubarak Pic, Chand Raat Mubarak Messages, Chand Raat Mubarak Beautiful Images.

Check out some Eid or Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Mubarak messages, Eid images and greetings which you can send everyone and show your enthusiasm about the festival:

Happy Eid!

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always." Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Allah blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always." Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here is wishing that the blessing of Allah may light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness, success and peace. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: My well wishes, my good wishes for you are just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: My wish for you on this Eid, My peace and joy embrace your life, And stay on this blessed day and always. Ameen! Eid Mubarak!

Whether Eid Mubarak or Chand Raat Mubarak, whatever you say, mean it from the core of your heart. This year the Eid celebrations may be different but that doesn't mean that the spirits will be any low. People who are fasting offer their prayers on the day of Eid and the namaz, which is performed on Mithi Eid, asks God to accept their month-long prayer.