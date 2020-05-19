Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Messages, SMS And Beautiful Eid Mubarak Photos to Send on the Festival

Eid Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid or Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals will be celebrated across countries by the Muslim community. Eid falls after the holy month of fasting and prayers, Ramadan. While the festival is generally observed with grand celebrations, this year the festivities have been curtailed due to the current lockdown. However, as you celebrate the day with your loved ones, we bring to you, wishes and greetings to send your friends and family. Our list of greetings also includes Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, beautiful Eid Mubarak photos to send on Eid. Wish your loved ones a Happy Eid with these beautiful Eid messages. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Eid Mubarak.

Eid al-Fitr 2020 is expected to begin in the evening of May 23 and ends on May 24. However, dates may change according to moon sighting. The festival is celebrated by following various traditions and customs. People offer prayers, meet their loved ones and extend Eid Mubarak greetings. A variety of dishes are prepared and people come together to celebrate it with varying festivities. Meanwhile, you can celebrate this day with these thoughtful wishes and greetings. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status, SMS and DP Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2020.

Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Message: Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family. May the Guidance and Blessings of Allah Be With You and Your Family.

Eid ul-Fitr Facebook Greetings: On Eid Ul-Fitr, Wish That Allah’s Blessings Light Up the Path and Lead to Happiness, Peace and Success. Happy Eid!

Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Message: May Peace and Joy Embrace Your Life, and Stay on This Blessed Day and Always. Ameen!

Eid ul-Fitr Facebook Greetings: May the Blessings of Allah Fill Your Life With Happiness and Open All the Doors of Success Now and Always.

Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Message: Here’s Wishing You a Eid Full of Warmth and Fun. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can also use the medium to send Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore. You simply have to download and send it as a message. Hearty Eid Mubarak greetings to everyone in advance!