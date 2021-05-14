Eid al-Fitr or Badi Eid is the celebration of the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr 2021 is on May 14 in India, depending on the moon sightings. Eid al-Fitr is said to be one of the biggest festivals for Muslims across the world and it is celebrated with great pomp. From preparing traditional Eid al-Fitr special Sheek Korma and Biryani to sharing Eid al-Fitr Greetings in Urdu and Hindi, there is a lot that people can do on this day. Since Eid is said to be a time to celebrate with the community, people enjoy sharing Happy Eid 2021 wishes, Eid ul-Fitr Shayari and messages, Eid al-Fitr 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Eid al-Fitr Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends, as a great way of celebrating this joyous occasion.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After a month filled with fasting, poised prayers, finding compassion, and understanding the real meaning and teachings of the Quran, Eid is the celebration that often stands as a reminder to continue to do good and be kind, even after the Holy Month of Ramadan has ended. Eid al-Fitr celebrations are often filled with various different events and observances. From offering Eid prayers to Allah to preparing lavish feasts that can be enjoyed with family, there are various things that people enjoy doing on Eid.

Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebrations in India are sure to be much virtual as we continue to battle the second wave of COVID-19. People are therefore sure to keep their celebrations smaller and observations at home. However, one can always spread the festive spirit by sharing Eid al-Fitr Greetings in Urdu and Hindi, Happy Eid 2021 wishes and messages, Eid al-Fitr 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Eid al-Fitr Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

Eid al-Fitr 2021 Greetings in Urdu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mubarak Naam Hai Tera, Mubarak Eid Ho Tujhko, Jise Tu Dekhna Chahe Usi Ki Deed Ho Tujko, Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul-Fitr Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao milaen aaj Eid ka din hai, Musarraton muskarahton deed ka din hai, Gellay bhulaen, dilon ko saaf ab kar laen, Ranjishon ko mitaen k saat-e-saeed ka din hai, Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mubarak Mauka Allah Ne Atah Farmaya, Ek Baar Fir Bandagi Ki Rah Pe Chalaya, Adaa Karna Apna Farz Tum Khuda Ki Liye, Khushi Se Bhari Ho Eid al-Fitr Apke Liye! Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak 2021 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Lekar Aate Hai Dher Sare Khusiya, Eid Mita Deta Hai Insan Mai Duriya, Eid Hai Khuda Ka Ek Nayam Tabarok, Eisi Liye Kahte Hai Sab Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak Messages in Urdu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dekhiye Chand Raat aayi hai sath, sath khushiyan hazar layi hai, chale bhi aao Ek lamhe Ke liye, Hum bhi manayen Ke Eid aayi hai. Chand bhi aaya Chand lamho Ke liye, Jaise tumne jhalak dikhayi hai, humne qismat ajeeb payi hai, Eid ka din hai Aur judai hai. Eid Mubarak

Watch Video: Eid al-Fitr 2021 Wishes

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp continues to update its collection of stickers which are perfect to send on important festive days. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can download the newest WhatsApp stickers by clicking HERE.

On the occasion of Eid people often dress up in new clothes and jewellery, don exquisite mehendi designs, and also indulge in delicious and scrumptious feasts. From the delicious sheer khurma to the mouth-watering biryani, there are various traditional recipes that are cooked on this day and shared with neighbors and friends. We hope that this Eid al-Fitr, you and your family are blessed with a safe and happy celebration. Happy Eid!

