Just a few hours to go for the grand celebration of Eid. This year it will be celebrated by the Muslims on May 13. Muslims across the world are in high spirits as the holy month of Ramadan is nearing its end and soon they will be able to celebrate the festival of Eid. Now, they have already started preparing for the special occasion. the festival of Eid calls for lots of celebrations and there's no doubt that everyone wants to look good during the occasion. And as we all know that Eid and fashion almost go hand in hand. Be it being the cynosure of all eyes or just dressing up for yourself, one celebrity who can inspire you to achieve your goal is Shehnaaz Gill! She boasts of gorgeous looks when it comes to ethnic wear, which are just perfect for Eid festivities.

For Eid al-Fitr 2021 fashion inspiration, we turned to Instagram to find looks and outfits that are worth taking notes from. However, if you want to look different from others during the Eid festivity, then you must take a cue from Shehnaaz Gill's lookbook. As we all know, Shehnaaz is a stunner. She is one of the cutest celebs in the Indian television industry. Shehnaaz came into the limelight after she appeared on the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Now, she has become a household name. Apart from singing and acting, she is also known for her sartorial choices.

Now, whether you want ideas to re-wear outfits from your closet or if you want to purchase something new, Shehnaaz's looks below will provide all the inspiration needed. We have pulled out some traditional, as well as chic modern fashion looks which you can try this Eid.

Now, let's take a look at the 5 best looks of Shehnaaz Gills which are perfect for the Eid 2021 celebration.

Long Sequinned Salwar Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

If you want to look simple-yet-classy, then opt for a long light pastel-hued sequinned salwar suit like Shehnaaz. Keep your hair open and accessorize the look with heavy earrings.

Bright Lehenga with Sheer Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Are you a fan of a heavy makeup look? If yes, then wear a bright-coloured lehenga paired with a sheer top. Opt for bright makeup and style your look with maang tikka, bangles, and statement earrings.

Sequinned Kaftan Top with Dhoti Style Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Well, if you want to recreate this look of Shehnaaz Gill, then wear a kaftan top and pair it with dhoti pants.

Zari Work Kurta Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Kurta set with zari work will be also a perfect attire for the Eid celebration. If you want to look trendy then opt for a bright-hued kurta set with a dupatta like Shehnaaz Gill.

Boho Chic Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

If you are someone who is not a fan of traditional outfits, then you must buy a long boho dress like Shehnaaz. To complete the overall look, put on a dark shade lipstick and opt for silver danglers earrings.

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the sacred month of Roza or fasts. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal. For providing strength during the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims pay respect and offer prayer to Allah on the day of Eid festivity. However, this year, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in a simple manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).