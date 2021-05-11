Eid al-Fitr Mubarak! The day of feasting is here as the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end, Muslims celebrate the religious festival of joy after the month of Ramadan ul-Mubarak. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on Shawwal al-Muqarram, on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Like all months of the Islamic calendar, it too begins after the appearance of the new moon. Eid is said to be the festival known to promote brotherhood. Meanwhile, if you are looking for new 2021 Eid Mubarak messages to send to your family, relatives and friends over WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook and other social media channels, then scroll down for Eid al-Fitr wishes. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Greetings: From Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to Eid Mubarak, Here’s How To Wish on Eid in Different Languages From All Over the World.

Eid al-Fitr is termed as the "festival of breaking of the fast", also called Feast of Breaking the Fast. On this day, special dishes are prepared in Muslim households apart from it sweet dishes are made as well. Gifts, also known as Eidi, is given to children and to the poor as well. Muslims offer special Eid Namaz (prayers) and donate Zakat al-Fitr, a charity for the poor. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the Eid Namaz congregation won’t take part in many parts of the world and in India as well. So, people are advised to offer the Eid Namaz at home. Meanwhile, you check out the new 2021 Eid Mubarak messages to send to your family, relatives, and friends over WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook, and other social media channels on the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid Al-Fitr Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid Al-Fitr Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid Al-Fitr Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid Al-Fitr Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid Al-Fitr Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak GIFs

Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers

One of the other ways of sending your greetings is using WhatsApp stickers and messages. You can check the Play Store for the latest Eid wishes stickers and download the ones that you like. Just click here for the latest WhatsApp stickers.

The process of offering greetings begins when the Eid moon appears and that is why in Urdu people also wish each other Chand Raat Mubarak. On the special occasion of Eid, people send greetings to their close family and friends, you can go ahead and do that too.

