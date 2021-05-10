Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr or Eid also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" is a religious day celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid this year in India will mostly be celebrated on May 14, however, the confirmation of this day's event mostly depends on the moon sighting. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal which is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. On this day Muslims are not permitted to fast. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2021, you could check out recipes from around the world to celebrate this Muslim festival. The list includes authentic dishes like Mutton Biryani, Rendang, and many more. Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr Greetings: Share Happy Eid Quotes, Shayari, Eid Chand HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, and Telegram Pics with Your Loved Ones.

On the day of Eid, Muslims offer their prayers to Allah (Salat al-Eid), listen to the Khutba (sermon), and give Zakat-ul-Fitr (charity in the form of food) to the needy. Charity is one of the five pillars of Islam. Eid symbolises patience, devotion, endurance, and piety. Eid ul Fitr is incomplete without the preparation of delicacies. Every Muslim house prepares a variety of dishes on Eid al-Fitr which starts from the main starters, savory food items, main course to desserts. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Dessert Recipes: From Sheer Khurma to Shahi Tukda, Here Are 5 Sweet Dishes You Can Prepare to Celebrate This Muslim Festival (Watch Videos).

Best 7 Recipes From the World For Eid al-Fitr

1. Mutton Biryani

2. Bolani

3. Rendang

4. Sheer Khurma

5. Manti

6. Aseeda

7. Lapis Legit

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is safe to enjoy Eid al-Fitr 2021 by staying at home. You can prepare a few of the above-mentioned recipes and have them with your family members. We wish you all a very Happy Eid ul-Fitr.

