Riyadh, September 21: The third month in Islamic calendar is named Rabi Ul Awwal. It is believed prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Therefore, this month has its own significance. A section of Muslims celebrate prophet Mohammed's birthday, also called Mawlid or Eid Milad Un Nabi. In Saudi Arabia, the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 will be decided by moon sighting. Once it is decided, it will be clear on which date Mawlid or Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall. Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?

Under Islamic calendar, a month lasts for 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the new moon on 29th of each month. If the moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month, a new month begins from next day. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days. In this case, a new month commences when the ongoing month completes 30 days. Muharram 2021: Hundreds of Muslims Attend Procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in Saudi Arabia:

Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for the moon on October 6, which marks the 29th of Safar, the second month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on October 6, Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in Saudi Arabia will commence from October 7. If the moon is not sighted on October 7, Safar month will complete 30 days and Rabi Ul Awwal will begin from October 8.

When Is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 or 12 Rabi Ul Awwal in Saudi Arabia?

Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12th of Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 begins from October 7, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 18 in Saudi Arabia. In case the Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from October 8, Eid Milad Un Nabi will be observed on October 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).