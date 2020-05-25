Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images: Send These Greetings, Shayari, Happy Eid HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and Status To Your Loved Ones

Eid Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Shayari & Eid Al-Fitr 1441 AH Images

Eid has arrived! After month-long fasting, we will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on May 24 or 25 depending on the attempt of moon sighting also known as chand raat. After Ramadan observed by Muslims for a whole month, here comes Eid the time to feast. As soon as Eid Moon is sighted, celebrations begin. While Eid was announced to be celebrated on May 24 aka today in Saudi Arab, in India, it might be celebrated on May 25. According to this Hijri calendar, the current year is 1441 and AH stands for anno hegirae in Latin which is used to indicate a time-division falls within the Islamic era. This is why people also greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH by writing Eid Mubarak 1441 H. Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Shayari in Urdu & Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images in HD: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIFs And Wishes to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

The special occasion also brings along the sweetness of Sevai and amazing delicacies that are usually prepared on Eid but before that if you are looking for Wishes, Shayari, SMS, Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Status we have your back! In view of the Corona crisis this year, Eid will have to be celebrated while following social distancing. While you may not be able to hug your loved ones this year, you can send them heartfelt messages on Facebook, Whatsapp. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Check Out Some Of the Best Eid al-Fitr Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Warm Wishes on Eid, May Everything About the Day Bring Special Happiness Your Way! Eid Mubarak 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Blessed Day Is for Saying Thank You to the Almighty for All He Has Given to Us. May He Grant All Your Prayers and Fulfil All Your Desires. Happy Eid 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is the Time for Sharing What We Have With Others. Have a Wonderful Eid.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Grant All Your Wishes and Accept Your Sacrifice Fulfill All Your Desires in Life and Bless You With Happiness Today and Always. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Eid Be the Occasion of Sharing the Love and Caring for the People Who Need to Be Loved and Cared. Eid Mubarak to All!

Eid Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Why just images? Send across amazing Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp stickers to make your wish even more colourful! You can download these fun stickers on Google play store here. Make your greetings to your relatives much more delightful.

We wish you, Eid Mubarak 2020! This year the Eid celebrations may be a little different sans Eid Mubarak hugs and social gatherings, but you can celebrate with your loved ones virtually and do your best to not put yours or anyone's life at the risk of COVID-19. Stay safe and enjoy the festivities with your family at home.