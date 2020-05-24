Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Shayari in Urdu & Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images in HD: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIFs And Wishes to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

Shayari on Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid is the most important festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. It is observed by following varying customs and traditions across countries. Chand Raat 2020 ahead of Eid-al-Fitr will be observed today, following which Eid 2020 will be celebrated on May 2020. As Muslims are waiting to wait to spot the crescent moon today, we bring to you Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to share with your loved ones. Send this beautiful shayaris in Urdu with your near and dear ones on this auspicious day. According to this Hijri calendar, the current year is 1441 and AH stands for anno hegirae in Latin which is used to indicate a time-division falls within the Islamic era. This is why people greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH by writing Eid Mubarak 1441 H. You can share it as WhatsApp message, Facebook greetings, Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images, GIFs, SMS or Instagram Stories. Our list also includes Chand Raat Mubarak HD images, wallpapers and greetings. Chand Raat Mubarak HD Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Eid al-Fitr marks the first day of the new month Shawwal as per the Islamic calendar. On this day, Muslims offer special prayers and donate Zakat al-Fitr, a charity for the poor. Meanwhile, across various countries, Muslims have been looking to sight the moon for the past two days, but it wasn't spotted. As the Muslim community eagerly to spot the crescent moon, send this thoughtful shayaris celebrating Chaand Mubarak. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Chaand Raat message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as WhatsApp Message: Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe, Chand Mubarak Kehte Hai, Sabse Pehle Hum Aapko, Chand Raat Mubarak Kehte Hai.

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as Facebook Greetings: Chand Sa Roshan Ho Ramzan Aapka, Ibadat Sa Bhara Ho Roza Apka, Har Namaaz Ho Kabul Apko, Yeh Hai Allah Se Dua Hamari, Mubarak Ho Chand Raat Apko.

Shayari for Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as WhatsApp Message: Dekhiye Chand Raat Aayi Hai, Sath Khushiyan Hazar Layi Hai, Tum Chale Aao Ek Lamhe Ko, Hum Bhi Mane Ki Eid Aayi Hai.

Chand Mubarak GIF!

Shayari on Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as Facebook Greetings: Tu Meri Duaon Mai Shamil Hai, Jiss Tarha Phoolon Main Hoti Hai Khushbu, Jiss Tarha ALLAH Tumhari Zindagi Main. Chand Raat Mubarak.

Shayari to send on Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari to Send as WhatsApp Message: Aye “Chand” Jab Woh Teri Taraf Dekha To Unhain Kuch Yaad Dila Dena, Mudhar Se Kuch Geet Sunaana Aur Kehna Tumhe Koi Yaad Karta Hai, Teri Arzoo, Teri Umeed Karta Hai Koi Aaj Bhi Tumhain Dekh Kar Eid Karta Hai! Chand Raat Mubarak!

Ramzan 2020 began on April 25 in India, during which Muslims have been fasting and praying. On Eid, they meet their loved ones and prefer to celebrate the day with their family. An array of dishes are prepared during the festival including sweets. While you may not be able to celebrate the festival with the same pomp and fervour this year, send these shayaris to them and wish them well on the auspicious occasion. Chaand Mubarak to you and Happy Eid 2020!